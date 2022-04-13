 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota AG's impeachment trial set for June 21-22

The leader of the South Dakota Senate has named a lead prosecutor for the impeachment trial of state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and scheduled it for late June

  • 0

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The leader of the South Dakota Senate on Wednesday named a lead prosecutor for the impeachment trial of state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and scheduled it for late June.

The announcement from Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck comes one day after House lawmakers voted to impeach Ravnsborg for a car crash that killed a pedestrian.

Ravnsborg, a Republican, is the first official to be impeached in South Dakota history and must take a leave until the Senate decides whether to remove him from office.

Schoenbeck set the trial for June 21-22. He said Pennington County prosecutor Mark Vargo will argue in favor of the two articles of impeachment — one for crimes that led to the death of Joe Boever and the other for malfeasance in office. Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy will assist in the prosecution.

Ravnsborg will get the chance to present his case. He said after the impeachment vote that he believes he will be vindicated.

People are also reading…

The attorney general was driving home from a Republican dinner in September 2020 when he struck and killed Boever, who was walking along a rural highway. Ravnsborg pleaded no contest last year to a pair of traffic misdemeanors in the crash, including making an illegal lane change. He has cast Boever’s death as a tragic accident.

Schoenbeck said he expects senators to do their homework ahead of the trial.

“This isn’t like a criminal trial. It’s a political trial," he said. "There’s no reason to have the senators sit on the floor and start reading reports. That should all be done beforehand. I believe it will be.”

Vargo was part of the original team of state’s attorneys that Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney Emily Sovell used in determining what criminal charges should be brought. Although he left the group before Ravnsborg was charged with three misdemeanors, Schoenbeck said Vargo has a firm grasp of the evidence.

Vargo said Schoenbeck asked him to oversee the trial.

“It’s a simple as that,” Vargo said. “I did not lobby for it.”

The trial starts two days before the Republican convention in Watertown, where delegates will pick the party’s attorney general candidate for November’s general election.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire crews fight wildfire fueled by strong winds near Custer

Federal, state and local fire crews are fighting a wildfire, fueled by strong winds, in Custer County. The U.S. Forest Service says approximately 50 to 100 acres have burned just west of Custer with about 30% containment. An evacuation center has been opened in the Custer Armory gym for those residents wishing to leave their homes because of the fire danger. Winds in excess of 40 mph temporarily closed Highway 16 from Custer to Pleasant Valley Road. The fire is being managed by a unified command between South Dakota Wildland Fire and The Black Hills National Forest. Crews are using dozers to stop the fire’s progression. 

Nonprofit group trying to stop new pork plant in Sioux Falls

A nonprofit group is urging city leaders in Sioux Falls to place a moratorium on the construction of a $600 million pork processing plant. Citizens for a Sustainable Sioux Falls say the impacts of odor contamination, noise contamination and traffic congestion haven't been sufficiently studied. Much like Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, Wholestone Farms will handle about 6 million hogs per year. Locally-owned Wholestone Farms says the plant’s design and odor will not be a hazard to the area’s quality of life. Wholestone chairman Luke Minion says they've spent about $50 million on the best odor mitigation technology. 

South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash

South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash

The South Dakota House has impeached the state’s attorney general for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash. The Republican-controlled House rejected a majority report from a special investigative committee that had recommended against impeaching Jason Ravnsborg. Gov. Kristi Noem had pushed for her fellow Republican to be impeached, as had Democrats. Ravnsborg will be at least temporarily removed from his office until a Senate impeachment trial that will happen in May. It takes a two-thirds majority in that chamber to convict on the impeachment charges.

Man fatally shot by Rapid City police last month identified

South Dakota state investigators have identified the man who died in a police shooting in Rapid City last month. The Division of Criminal Investigation says Barney Leroy Peoples Jr. was shot by officers who responded to a report of a residential burglary. The chief of staff for the state attorney general, Tim Bormann, says two Rapid City officers discharged their weapons during an encounter with Peoples on March 26. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured. Rapid City police and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said earlier that officers entered a closed door inside the home and encountered the suspect, who was pointing a long gun at them. DCI continues to investigate. 

Spring storm packing blizzard conditions for northern Plains

A significant spring storm headed for the northern Plains is packing blizzard conditions with significant snow accumulation and drifting, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists posted a blizzard warning for a large section of western North Dakota and smaller areas of western South Dakota and eastern Montana beginning Tuesday through Thursday evening. The weather service predicts travel may become difficult to impossible in some places. A winter storm watch was issued for eastern North Dakota, northern South Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Forecasters were expecting a foot to 2 feet of snow in some of the affected areas with lesser amounts elsewhere. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiny kitten rescued from ruins of Borodyanka in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News