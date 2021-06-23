South Dakota Board of Regents: no medical pot on campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Medical marijuana won't be allowed on the campuses of South Dakota's public universities, the Board of Regents announced Wednesday.

The board, which oversees the state's six public universities, changed its policy on medical marijuana as the state prepares for the drug to be legalized on July 1. It reasoned that it had to stay in compliance with federal law, which still outlaws the drug.

The new policy does not stop university students or employees from ingesting medical pot on property not controlled or owned by the board, but threatens to discipline students and employees who are “impaired” while in class or at their jobs.

“Marijuana remains a controlled substance at the federal level, so we can’t allow it on campus due to two federal drug-free acts, which still have federal funding implications for our institutions,” said Brian L. Maher, the regents’ executive director, in a statement.

