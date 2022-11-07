 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota candidates rally base ahead of Election Day

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is planning a reelection rally featuring a video message from former President Donald Trump in a final push to turn out voters in the heavily-Republican western part of the state

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem planned a Monday reelection rally featuring a video message from former President Donald Trump in a final push to turn out voters in the heavily-Republican western part of the state, while her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, focused on the state's largest city in a bid to make the race competitive by winning big in his hometown of Sioux Falls.

The dueling campaign rallies on Monday evening centered on the areas where each candidate is expecting to draw large numbers of voters. For Noem, it was in Rapid City, near where she held an Independence Day fireworks celebration in 2020 that featured Trump. For Smith, it was at Sioux Falls' Washington Pavillion, where he once attended high school before the building was converted into an event center.

Republicans have nearly doubled Democrats on voter roles in South Dakota, but Smith said he was hoping to carry Sioux Falls with enough votes to buoy his chances of an upset on Election Day. A Democrat has not won the South Dakota governor's office since the 1970s.

People are also reading…

“We’re working hard to find those some-time voters to make sure they get out the vote,” Smith said, adding that he planned to keep knocking on doors and making phone calls with less than 24 hours to go before polls opened.

Noem has spent a historic amount of money in the race, filling TV airtime with ads that touted her hands-off approach to business closures and mask-wearing mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has outspent Smith nearly 6-to-1.

Running as a moderate, he said he has tried to “stay as positive as we can” amid a slew of campaign ads from Noem that targeted him as an ally to President Joe Biden and called him “extreme.”

During her term as the state's first female governor, Noem has repeatedly positioned the state — and herself — in the national spotlight. She allied herself closely with Trump, perhaps most visibly by holding a massive fireworks celebration featuring the former president at Mount Rushmore in 2020.

The national attention has fueled speculation that Noem could be angling for a White House bid in 2024, though she has said she plans to serve another four years in the governor's office. She has defended her frequent out-of-state trips to attend conservative events as an effort to attract businesses to the state and bolster its economy. South Dakota, with a population of under 1 million, has also seen an influx of new residents attracted to its low cost of living and conservative politics.

Noem, however, has suggested that she is facing a close race with Smith this year because many of the state's longtime residents are not as appreciative of her political style.

“This race is close because of people that have lived here forever that are taking our freedom for granted,” she told the crowd at a rally last week.

Noem's campaign spokesman, Ian Fury, said that the campaign is trying to remind people to get to the polls.

“As long as Republicans show up and vote for Gov. Noem we’ll do great,” he said.

Noem spent early Monday attending smaller gatherings in Watertown and Sioux Falls before heading west to Rapid City.

South Dakota voters were also deciding Tuesday whether to send a pair of incumbents, Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson, back to Washington. They will also vote on legalizing recreational marijuana and expanding Medicaid eligibility through a pair of ballot measures.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns

Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns

Donors associated with companies holding medical marijuana licenses are providing most of the funding for ballot measures that would legalize recreational marijuana in several states. An analysis of campaign finance data by The Associated Press shows that marijuana legalization campaigns have raised about $23 million in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. Entities associated with the existing marijuana industry have provided the bulk of the money in every state except North Dakota, where a national cannabis advocacy group is the top donor. The New Approach advocacy group also is the main backer of a Colorado initiative to legalize psychedelic mushrooms.

Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes

Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes

A two hour ceremony was held in Massachusetts on Saturday to mark the symbolic return of about 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that had been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century. The ceremony included representatives of the Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes. The artifacts will be officially handed over during a private ceremony. The items include weapons, pipes, moccasins and clothing. Several of the items are thought to have a direct link to the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre in South Dakota. The items had been held by the Founders Museum in Barre, Massachusetts.

'Slow day:' Guard emails don't match Noem border 'war' talk

'Slow day:' Guard emails don't match Noem border 'war' talk

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem described the U.S. border with Mexico as a “war zone” last year when she sent dozens of state National Guard troops there. Noem said they’d be on the front lines of stopping drug smugglers and human traffickers. But newly released records from the National Guard show that in their two-month deployment, the South Dakota troops didn’t seize any drugs and sometimes went days without encountering any migrants at all. Noem justified the deployment and a widely criticized private donation to fund as a state emergency because of drugs making their way across the southern border to South Dakota. But the records cast doubt on whether the deployment was effective in addressing that.

South Dakota: What to expect on election night

South Dakota Republicans will be looking for decisive victories in the heavily red state on Election Day. Gov. Kristi Noem is seeking reelection against Democratic state lawmaker Jamie Smith. Noem is considered a potential 2024 White House contender but first has to take care of political business at home. The race that has been competitive at times. U.S. Sen. John Thune and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson will be looking for big wins against challengers with no previous political experience. And voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana and whether to expand eligibility for Medicaid.

Federal court rules SD ballot measure law curbs free speech

A federal appeals court has upheld a federal judge’s decision to block parts of a South Dakota law that would have required ballot petition workers to publicly disclose their personal information. The Republican-controlled Legislature in 2020 passed a law that would have required paid ballot measure circulators to list their personal information in a directory. The law was just one attempt by lawmakers in recent years to add barriers to ballot measures. Circuit Judge Steven Grasz wrote in an opinion for a three-judge panel of the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals that being forced to disclose the information would be “chilling in today’s world” and the law would violate the First Amendment.

Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

Recreational marijuana legalization will be back on the South Dakota ballot in November. Voters in 2020 approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis but it was nullified by a legal challenge. Whether the politically red state will pass it twice is uncertain. It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures and different factors are in play. When 54% of voters approved the constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis, it may have benefited from being tied to another ballot measure to approve medical marijuana. This time around, it's on its own. One of the organizers for legalization said voters for the midterm are likely to be older and perhaps less favorably inclined toward recreational marijuana than the electorate of 2020.

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina fans ready for Qatar; gather for mass barbecue before leaving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News