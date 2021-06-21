South Dakota company joins autonomous farming revolution

“What it allows it to do is allow it to be a carrier for that implement rather than traditionally pulling with a tractor an implement, this is actually a carrier of the implement and it can actually perform those applications autonomously,” Langerock said.

OMNiPOWER carried a sprayer implement during a recent demonstration.

An engineer using a tablet tapped on a field map, while keeping a watchful eye on the equipment. A farmer remotely controlling the machine can program the concentration of chemicals in specific areas.

Travis Bunde is a sales manager at Raven. He said OMNiDRIVE works in all fields, but OMNiPOWER currently works only with smaller grains such as wheat, oats and barley.

“The machine today is not set up to drive through rows, our standard row widths, but it does have the potential in the future to have that capability,” Bunde said.

OMNi products could reduce the number of workers needed in the field. Langerock said that will help farmers.

“Cause there’s a lot of labor stresses in the marketplace today, right? It’s not that we don’t want to pay labor, it’s that we can’t find the labor that’s needed,” Langerock said.