South Dakota dinosaur fossil goes for $7.7 million

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (AP) — An unnamed private buyer purchased “Big John,” a 67-million-year-old Triceratops skeleton that was uncovered in Perkins County in 2014, for $7.7 million at a Paris auction on Oct. 21.

Walter Stein, a professional dinosaur fossil hunter and vertebrate paleontologist who specializes in Late Cretaceous theropods, has discovered, excavated, or prepared more than 40 dinosaur skeletons and hundreds of isolated fossils over the last 25 years.

Stein, of Belle Fourche-based PaleoAdventures, was the lucky paleontologist who discovered Big John in 2014, the Black Hills Pioneer reported. He said that even after a quarter of a century honing his craft, being the first person to set eyes upon a piece of history that has been buried for more than 65 million years never gets old.

“Every time you find a skeleton, it’s a celebration. We do a little victory dance in the badlands whenever you find something cool,” Stein told the Pioneer in a Thursday email. “It was certainly an honor to find this beast and help bring it back to life, so to speak. When I was 6, I dreamed of heading west and digging dinosaurs, so every day I get to do this, I’m living my dream.”

PaleoAdventures is a small, family-owned independent commercial paleontology company dedicated to helping preserve the vertebrate fossils, such as those of dinosaurs and marine reptiles, long buried under the surface of the Northern Plains. Stein and his wife, Heather Stein, created PaleoAdventures in 2005, and provide a wide range of services including paleontological education and tours.

Stein unearthed Big John, a Triceratops dating to the late Cretaceous period, in 2014 north of Butte County within in the Hell Creek Formation.

Since the discovery, Big John has been declared the Guinness World Record title holder of the largest documented skeleton of a Triceratops dinosaur. The mounted skeleton measures approximately 23-feet-5-inches long from snout to tail and stands 8-feet-10-inches high at the hips. The reconstructed skull measures 8-feet-7-inches long and 6-feet-6-inches wide with a basal skull length of 5-feet-1-inches, making it 5–10% larger than any other Triceratops skull reported to date, according to Guinness.

Resurrecting Big John

In the summer of 2014, Stein said he was exploring an area of a private Mud Butte ranch in southwestern Perkins County that he’d recently contracted to explore for palaeontologic findings.

“I drove to a patch of badlands, jumped out of the truck, and within maybe 10-15 minutes of searching, I found the skeleton,” Stein said, adding that he spotted the exhilarating find from 20 feet away.

Stein recalled that he observed a large debris field of broken fragments of the fossilized skeleton that led into a hillside, indicating that Big John had been weathering for a very long time.

“One of the first bones I noticed was the remains of a brow horn going into the mud,” he said. “It was in rough shape, but I could immediately tell it was from a Triceratops, and a big one at that.”

Fueled by enthusiasm, Stein said he began excavating the skeleton – a task that sounds easier in phrase than in practice.

“You don’t just find some bones and throw them into the back of a pickup truck,” he explained. “It’s a long process and a lot of hard work.”

After notifying the landowners of the discovery, Stein said he began documentation of the find, logging details about the geology and stratigraphy, and surveying a baseline for mapping. “We triple checked the location to make sure we were where we thought we were,” he said. “Then we got down to excavation and documentation.”

Stein said he and his team spent the better part of two summers to complete the dig operation, unearthing approximately 40% of the prehistoric animal’s skeleton and about 70% of the skull. A feat of that magnitude requires many helpful hands, and for Stein, he’s grateful for those who pitched in to assist with uncovering the ancient remains.

“PaleoAdventures is a small, family-run company,” Stein said. “My wife and I have been blessed with lots of family and friends who have helped our operations over the years.”

To exhume Big John, Stein said six other people helped on the dig, including two of his guides, a summer intern, a friend, Heather Stein, his wife, and the couple’s oldest son, William.

“I even hired an excavator to come help take some of the overlying rock off of the top to make it easier to get to the bone-bearing layer,” he said. “Getting Big J out of the ground was a group effort.”

The owners of the property also assisted with the effort, Stein said.

“Big John is named after the landowner, John R., who unfortunately passed away due to COVID last year,” he said. “John was one of the nicest and kindest guys I’ve ever met. He would give you the shirt off of his back if you needed it. So, I hope the skeleton is a great tribute to this great man and his wonderful family.”

Stein declined to provide the landowner’s last name to protect his privacy.

Like most dinosaur skeletons, Stein said Big John had an interesting taphonomic story. Taphonomy is the study of how organisms decay and become fossilized or preserved in the paleontological record.

“One day, 67 million years ago, our Triceratops died out on a muddy floodplain near a river system,” he said. “Shortly after, the river flooded its banks, dumping a bunch of mud and debris around the skeleton. This covered portions of the body, like the one shoulder and arm, but left other parts sticking up in the air.”

As time passed, the portions of Big John that were exposed to the air and elements deteriorated, broke down, and were displaced by scavengers or stream currents, Stein explained.

“Eventually, these were covered with a second layer, but this time sand,” he said. “The bones in the mud were buried first and (as a result were) much better preserved. The ones up in the sand, like the horns and frill, were exposed longer and not in as good of shape.”

Exacerbating the situation, Stein said groundwater was able to remain in the sand layer longer, introducing minerals like iron sulfides to portions of the skeleton.

“… which is not a great thing for dinosaur bone,” he said. “We call this iron-pyrite disease, which produces a lot of iron concretion and secondary minerals like gypsum which blow apart the bone.”

To add insult to injury, Stein said that tree and vegetation roots preferred the conditions of sandy layers due to the groundwater that the strata held well.

“So, (the parts of Big John) in the sand layers (were) pretty root rotted and weathered by the time I found it,” he said.

“In short, the skeleton was what we paleontologists call disarticulated, but associated,” Stein said, explaining that portions of Big John were found in a main pile where he fell, including the skull, shoulder, arm, vertebras, and ribs, while the legs and tail were washed approximately 13-16 feet further downstream from the main pile.

Stein said when you look in the right places, it’s not hard to find dinosaur bone.

“The trick is to know how to get it out of the ground in one piece,” he said. “Whenever you find a skeleton and it’s over 20% complete, that’s a win. So, with each bone, we knew we had a good one.”

As Stein and crew uncovered bones in the field, he said they brought the fossils to their lab to begin fossil preparation – the process of removing a fossil specimen from the surrounding matrix in which it is embedded. Preparation of a skeleton the size of Big John’s is slow moving and sometimes daunting, he said.

“With just me doing most of the prep work, it was an incredibly slow process,” Stein said, adding that it took him approximately a month’s time to complete Big John’s left lower jawbone. “This was a big dinosaur, too, with heavy bones,” he said.

Following preparation, Stein said he would have loved to assemble the gargantuan artifact himself. However, he said the PaleoAdventures facility did not have enough space to accommodate doing so properly.

So, for approximately six years, Stein said he and his crew tried to find Big John a home in a museum, to no avail.

Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., after consulting with the landowners of the property that formerly served as Big John’s resting place, the decision was made to sell the unfinished and mostly unprepared 40% complete Triceratops skeleton to an Italian company.

After the sale, Stein said the company commenced preparations for an auction of Big John’s remains which entailed a year’s worth of tedious effort to prepare, restore, and assemble the skeleton utilizing castings of original parts to help fill in the missing parts not recovered from the dig site.

“They did a good job with it, and I wish them well,” he said of the Italian company which sold the skeleton for $7.7 million in an Oct. 21 auction.

Following his 2020 sale of the skeleton, Stein said he and Big John parted ways.

“Once we sold the skeleton to the Italians, we were out of it,” he explained. “I’d like to say we were millionaires right now, but we aren’t. We sold the skeleton for a small fraction of what they got at auction.”

Stein said he watched the auction, which was livestreamed online, and was shocked by the multimillion-dollar price tag Big John acquired.

“Triceratops, being a comparatively common genus, has never brought that kind of money,” he said.

After the shock wore off, Stein said he felt a little sad to see Big John go.

“Unfortunately, because of the auction format, (the skeleton) was picked up by a private bidder and not a museum,” he said. “I would have felt better about it had it gone to a museum.” Hopefully the new owner will put it on public display somewhere soon, so others can love the specimen like we did.”

Parting with specimens found in the field and painstakingly cared for by Stein and his crew can be bittersweet, he said.

“When you love fossils as much as I do, it’s tough to just let them go, even if it’s to a good home,” he said. “Having said that, we are a private company, and we do need to pay the electric bill.”

Unlike academic institutions, Stein said that private paleontological outfits like his don’t qualify for grant funds and cannot collect tax revenue to assist with funding operations. Additionally, he said that landowners deserve to be compensated for skeletons found on their properties.

“So, one of the ways we stay independent, is via guided dig site tours each summer,” Stein said. “Another way is by selling common fossils and skeletons. Whenever we find a $10,000 (valued) Tyrannosaurus rex tooth, I call that ‘nature providing me a grant.’”

While Stein may not be a millionaire as a result of Big John’s sale, his passion fuels PaleoAdventure’s forward momentum, which he hopes could offer some light at the end of the tunnel with the goal of retaining more dinosaurs found in South Dakota.

“It has always been our goal to build our own dinosaur museum right here in western South Dakota,” he said. “Unfortunately, my wife and I were not born with silver spoons in our mouths, and building a museum takes a lot of money and time.”

With a small field station in Belle Fourche and museum exhibits on display for visitors to take in, Stein said the space is too small to accommodate his dream.

“This winter, I am working on raising capital, finding investors, and putting some of our museum plans into motion,” he said. “Hopefully by 2023, we will be poised and ready to keep more dinosaurs in South Dakota.”

