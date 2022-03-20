South Dakota ends daily COVID-19 reporting

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Health officials in South Dakota say COVID-19 case rates have dropped so dramatically they’ll no longer give daily updates.

The Argus Leader reported that the state health department ended daily reports on Friday and will now give only weekly reports. The first is expected on Wednesday.

As of Friday the seven-day average of positive cases in South Dakota was 35. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only five states had lower per-capital rates of new cases.

The health department shifted from daily to weekly reporting last summer but moved back to daily reports in August as the delta variant surged across the country.

