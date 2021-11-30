South Dakota father charged in killing of 8-week-old infant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls father on Tuesday was charged in the killing of his 8-week-old infant who authorities determined died from an apparent assault.

Prosecutors charged Dylan Castimore with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the baby's death. Police Lt. Terrance Matia said Castimore has been arrested. It was not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

A coroner found the baby’s skull was fractured from an assault and he had a lacerated liver, according to court documents.

“The injuries were very extensive and it would shock most people,” Matia said at a news conference Tuesday.

Police officers responded Saturday to a 911 call from Castimore who said his infant was not breathing at his apartment in Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. After the child died at a hospital, police began investigating his death.

According to court documents, Castimore told authorities that he had been feeding his son with a bottle when the baby's eyes started to “gaze,” blood started to come from his nostril and he stopped breathing.

Castimore's Facebook page contained a tribute to his son, saying, “Your daddy will never ever forget the times we had I will never forget your dimples and your ocean blue eyes.”

However, according to court documents, a police detective testified that video footage from a security camera contained audio of a baby crying followed by the sound of slapping or hitting as well as loud thuds. Police also found smears that appeared to be blood in Castimore's apartment.

This story has been corrected to show the alleged assault happened Saturday, not Sunday.

