 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota Gov. Noem appoints incoming secretary of state

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed Monae Johnson, who won election for secretary of state in November, to fill the position for the next month following the early resignation of the current secretary of state

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday appointed Monae Johnson, who won election for secretary of state in November, to fill the position for the next month following the early resignation of the current secretary of state.

Johnson was set to be sworn into office in early January, but Steve Barnett, who previously held the office, has resigned to take a job in the private sector, Noem's office said. Barnett had held the position of South Dakota’s top election official since 2019, but was pushed from a reelection bid after Johnson won the Republican nomination at a party convention in June.

Johnson centered her campaign on what she called “election integrity” and criticized Barnett's recent efforts to allow voters to update their registration information, such as a change of address, online. She has repeatedly declined to say whether President Joe Biden was elected legitimately — an avoidance that gives room for former President Donald Trump's false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

People are also reading…

“She was elected because of her promise to focus on election integrity, and I look forward to working with her on those efforts,” Noem said in a statement.

Johnson has also said she wants to ensure that Native American voters can easily register to vote and to make the state's campaign finance reporting system more accessible online. She also plans to push counties to canvas their vote tallies with hand counts — a process that could significantly slow local election officials' work and make it more cumbersome.

Johnson said she was looking forward to taking over the office early, saying that it would allow her to “immediately get to work for the citizens of South Dakota to finish up the year-end duties.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Braun, protester of Dakota Access pipeline, dies at 53

A woman who long advocated for Native American rights and was known for organizing protests against the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines has died. Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux, died on Nov. 13 at age 53 at her home in Eagle Butte, South Dakota. Indian Country Today reports that Braun worked as a national pipeline organizer for the Indigenous Environmental Network. At the Dakota Access protest, her teepee was the first to go up at what became Oceti Sakowin camp at Standing Rock. Her daughter said that seeing the Keystone XL pipeline blocked was one of Braun's proudest achievements.

S. Dakota AG hires missing Indigenous, trafficking positions

South Dakota’s attorney general has announced that he has filled a position to coordinate efforts from state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations, to tackle alarming rates of Indigenous people going missing or having their deaths remain unsolved. The attorney general’s office has put a new focus on crimes against Native American people, recently hiring two women to address problems Vargo described as interrelated: human trafficking and missing or murdered Indigenous people. The state’s Native American communities suffer from crisis-level rates of people going missing or killed. Currently, 57% of people who are listed in the attorney general’s database of missing people are Native American.

Paul Swain, former bishop of Sioux Falls Diocese, dies at 79

A former bishop who led the Diocese of Sioux Falls for 14 years has died. Bishop Emeritus Paul Swain died Saturday at Avera Dougherty Hospice at age 79. Swain led the diocese from 2006 through 2020 and was known as a humble leader. The Argus Leader reports that oversaw the closing or consolidation of smaller parishes. He also addressed child sex abuse allegations against 11 priests from his diocese who had substantiated claims of abuse made against them from 1958 to 1992. The names were published in March of 2019, along with a letter from Swain that encouraged other victims to come forward.

EPA seeks to mandate more use of ethanol and other biofuels

EPA seeks to mandate more use of ethanol and other biofuels

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed increasing ethanol and other biofuels that must be blended into the nation’s fuel supplies over the next three years. Thursday's announcement was welcomed by renewable fuel and farm groups but condemned by environmentalists and oil industry groups. The proposal also includes incentives for the use of biogas from farms and landfills, and biomass such as wood, to generate electricity to charge electric vehicles. It’s the first time the EPA has set biofuel targets on its own instead deferring to Congress. The agency opened a public comment period and will hold a hearing in January.

South Dakota Gov. Noem bans TikTok from state-owned devices

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has issued an executive order banning state employees and contractors from accessing the video platform TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. It has been targeted by Republicans who say the Chinese government could access user data like browsing history and location. The U.S. armed forces have also prohibited the app on military devices. TikTok executives have previously said the company protects all data from American users and that Chinese government officials have no access to it.

Oklahoma citizen-led initiative would codify abortion access

Oklahoma citizen-led initiative would codify abortion access

An Oklahoma man is preparing to try to gather over 173,000 signatures and millions of dollars in fundraising to put abortion access up for public vote in a state with one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws. It's part of a growing trend of citizen-led initiatives across the nation. Voters in six states this year rejected measures to restrict abortion access and supported efforts to protect it. Carolyn Ehrlich is a senior political strategist at the American Civil Liberties Union. She says such initiatives can serve as a “roadmap in states where the legislature is a roadblock.”

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

Police in Oklahoma say the suspect in the killings of four people at a marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says in an evening post on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. It adds that the arrest came “after a car tag reader flagged vehicle he was driving,” and says he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.

Sanford, Fairview talking about merging the health systems

Two large health care systems in Minnesota and the Dakotas are negotiating a merger that its leaders say would improve patient care and help them deal with economic challenges. Combining Sanford, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Fairview, headquartered in Minneapolis, would create one of the largest health care providers in the Upper Midwest. The merged system would be based in Sioux Falls and include 78,000 employees and more than 50 hospitals, including the University of Minnesota Medical Center. Sanford and Fairview must still convince regulators and state lawmakers that the merger is a good idea. The two systems are hoping to reach a deal in 2023.

Bison's relocation to Native lands revives a spiritual bond

Bison's relocation to Native lands revives a spiritual bond

Bison nearly vanished from the Great Plains. Decades later, there's a nationwide resurgence of Indigenous tribes seeking to reconnect with the humpbacked, shaggy-haired animals that occupy a crucial place in centuries-old tradition and belief. Since 1992 the federally chartered InterTribal Buffalo Council has helped relocate surplus bison. The come locations such as Badlands, Yellowstone and Grand Canyon National Parks to 82 member tribes in 20 states. Collectively, they are managing over 20,000 of the animals on their lands. One prominent Native leader says the goal is “to restore buffalo back to Indian country for that cultural and spiritual connection that Indigenous people have with the buffalo.”

Watch Now: Related Video

AIDS in Kenya: Homabay County, where fish are traded for sex

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News