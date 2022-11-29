 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota Gov. Noem bans TikTok from state-owned devices

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has issued an executive order banning state employees and contractors from accessing the video platform TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday issued an executive order banning state employees and contractors from accessing the video platform TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a company headquartered in Beijing, and has been targeted by Republicans who say the Chinese government could access user data like browsing history and location. U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.

TikTok's nearly addictive scroll of videos have also struggled to detect ads that contain blatant misinformation about U.S. elections, according to a recent report from nonprofit Global Witness and the Cybersecurity for Democracy team at New York University.

People are also reading…

“The Chinese Communist Party uses information that it gathers on TikTok to manipulate the American people, and they gather data off the devices that access the platform," Noem said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Armed guards a fixture outside pot farm before 4 were slain

Armed guards a fixture outside pot farm before 4 were slain

Armed guards were a fixture outside the marijuana growing operation in rural Oklahoma where four people were slain execution-style. The owner of the local paper, Jack Quirk, said Wednesday that the postal carrier was frequently met with guns. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that the suspect in the weekend killings, Wu Chen, was taken into custody by Miami Beach police and brought to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. The suspect will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and faces extradition to Oklahoma. No attorney has been assigned to him yet.

Braun, protester of Dakota Access pipeline, dies at 53

A woman who long advocated for Native American rights and was known for organizing protests against the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines has died. Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux, died on Nov. 13 at age 53 at her home in Eagle Butte, South Dakota. Indian Country Today reports that Braun worked as a national pipeline organizer for the Indigenous Environmental Network. At the Dakota Access protest, her teepee was the first to go up at what became Oceti Sakowin camp at Standing Rock. Her daughter said that seeing the Keystone XL pipeline blocked was one of Braun's proudest achievements.

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

Police in Oklahoma say the suspect in the killings of four people at a marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says in an evening post on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. It adds that the arrest came “after a car tag reader flagged vehicle he was driving,” and says he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.

Bison's relocation to Native lands revives a spiritual bond

Bison's relocation to Native lands revives a spiritual bond

Bison nearly vanished from the Great Plains. Decades later, there's a nationwide resurgence of Indigenous tribes seeking to reconnect with the humpbacked, shaggy-haired animals that occupy a crucial place in centuries-old tradition and belief. Since 1992 the federally chartered InterTribal Buffalo Council has helped relocate surplus bison. The come locations such as Badlands, Yellowstone and Grand Canyon National Parks to 82 member tribes in 20 states. Collectively, they are managing over 20,000 of the animals on their lands. One prominent Native leader says the goal is “to restore buffalo back to Indian country for that cultural and spiritual connection that Indigenous people have with the buffalo.”

$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

The company tasked with locking down the assets in the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says it has managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far. That's a fraction of the potential billions likely missing from bankrupt company’s coffers. The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday by cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo, which FTX hired in the hours after the company filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

Paul Swain, former bishop of Sioux Falls Diocese, dies at 79

A former bishop who led the Diocese of Sioux Falls for 14 years has died. Bishop Emeritus Paul Swain died Saturday at Avera Dougherty Hospice at age 79. Swain led the diocese from 2006 through 2020 and was known as a humble leader. The Argus Leader reports that oversaw the closing or consolidation of smaller parishes. He also addressed child sex abuse allegations against 11 priests from his diocese who had substantiated claims of abuse made against them from 1958 to 1992. The names were published in March of 2019, along with a letter from Swain that encouraged other victims to come forward.

Oregon's governor pardons thousands for pot convictions

Oregon's governor pardons thousands for pot convictions

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced she is pardoning an estimated 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a month after President Joe Biden did the same under federal law. Biden has been calling on governors to issue pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. Biden’s pardon applied to those convicted under federal law and thousands convicted in the District of Columbia. Brown is also forgiving more than $14 million in unpaid fines and fees. Oregonians passed a ballot measure legalizing recreational use of marijuana in 2014.

Sanford, Fairview talking about merging the health systems

Two large health care systems in Minnesota and the Dakotas are negotiating a merger that its leaders say would improve patient care and help them deal with economic challenges. Combining Sanford, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Fairview, headquartered in Minneapolis, would create one of the largest health care providers in the Upper Midwest. The merged system would be based in Sioux Falls and include 78,000 employees and more than 50 hospitals, including the University of Minnesota Medical Center. Sanford and Fairview must still convince regulators and state lawmakers that the merger is a good idea. The two systems are hoping to reach a deal in 2023.

After big win, Noem looks to cut tax, safeguard abortion ban

After big win, Noem looks to cut tax, safeguard abortion ban

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem enjoyed a large reelection margin as she continued to angle for national prominence from her small state. The large win seemed to be proof of the popularity of her hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions, but as she enters her second term, she will face challenges. Noem is looking to enact a historic tax cut and fend off attempts to soften the state’s abortion ban. But she will be working with Republicans in a Legislature that has not always been on board with the governor.

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese police checking for banned apps like Instagram and Twitter during protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News