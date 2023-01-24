South Dakota Gov. Noem threatens charges for abortion pills

A Native American tribe in South Dakota says several of its members died when December storms buried their reservation in snow and left them stranded. Leaders of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe said this month that the deaths could have been prevented had it not been for a series of systemic failures. Tribal members are expressing anger at many people, including Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the Indian Health Services — saying the little help that was offered came too late. A 12-year-old asthmatic boy who spent days struggling to breathe was among the dead — because an ambulance couldn't get to his home in time to help him.