 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota Gov. Noem threatens charges for abortion pills

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state’s Republican attorney general, say the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills

  • 0
South Dakota Legislature

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. The South Dakota Legislature’s nine-week session is slated to begin Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, with all eyes on what lawmakers might do with the state’s $423 million surplus. Noem wants to use the money to cover repealing the state sales tax on groceries, a plan some of the state’s staunchest Republicans oppose.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack - freelancer, FR121174 AP

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state's Republican attorney general, said Tuesday the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills following a recent Food and Drug Administration rule change that broadens access to the pills.

The Republican governor and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a letter to South Dakota pharmacists saying they are “subject to felony prosecution” if they procure or dispense abortion-inducing drugs. The state bans all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person.

“South Dakota will continue to enforce all laws including those that respect and protect the lives of the unborn,” Noem and Jackley said in the letter.

People are also reading…

The FDA earlier this month formally updated labeling for abortion pills to allow many more retail pharmacies to dispense them, so long as they complete a certification process.

The change could expand access at online pharmacies. People can get a prescription via telehealth consultation with a health professional and then receive the pills through the mail, where permitted by law.

Still, in states like South Dakota, the rule change’s impact has been blunted by laws limiting abortion broadly and the pills specifically. Legal experts foresee years of court battles over access to the pills as abortion-rights proponents bring test cases to challenge state restrictions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'

South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'

A Native American tribe in South Dakota says several of its members died when December storms buried their reservation in snow and left them stranded. Leaders of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe said this month that the deaths could have been prevented had it not been for a series of systemic failures. Tribal members are expressing anger at many people, including Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the Indian Health Services — saying the little help that was offered came too late. A 12-year-old asthmatic boy who spent days struggling to breathe was among the dead — because an ambulance couldn't get to his home in time to help him.

'Here again': Abortion activists rally 50 years after Roe

'Here again': Abortion activists rally 50 years after Roe

Women's marches demanding the protection of abortion rights drew thousands of people to the streets across the country on Sunday. The day marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision for abortion rights that was overturned by the court last June. The main march was being held in Madison, Wisconsin. Organizers say they chose that location because of an upcoming state Supreme Court election that could determine the balance of power on the court and the future of abortion rights in Wisconsin. Abortions are unavailable in the state due to legal uncertainties faced by abortion clinics there.

South Dakota House passes $200M for housing infrastructure

The South Dakota House has passed a $200 million fund for housing infrastructure projects. Lawmakers pushed the funding package over its final hurdle in the Legislature after a right-wing group of Republicans sought to thwart its passage. The funding package evenly divides the $200 million between loans and grants from the South Dakota Housing Development Authority for construction companies to build infrastructure projects like roads and water lines around new housing developments. It uses $150 million of state general funds and $50 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. It is one of the first pieces of legislation to clear the Republican-controlled Legislature this year.

Noem wants investigation into social security number leak

Gov. Kristi Noem is demanding the U.S. Department of Justice investigate why her family's social security numbers were leaked when Congress released its findings in the Jan. 6 investigation. The House Select Commission on the Ja. 6 Investigation's final report in December included White House logs of visitors in December 2020. About 2,000 people's social security numbers were included in the report, including numbers for Noem, her husband, her three children and her daughter's husband. Noem visited the White House in December 2020 and met with former President Donald Trump in her official capacity as governor.

S. Dakota lawmakers reject proposal to limit ballot measures

South Dakota lawmakers dismissed a proposal that the state constitution ban ballot measures from being reconsidered if they failed in the previous election. The Republican-controlled House State Affairs Committee rejected the proposed constitutional amendment Friday, with lawmakers saying it relied on vague language and unwieldy implementation. Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch brought the proposal after voters rejected a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana last year, but legalization advocates say they plan to put the proposal back on ballots in the next election. One Republican criticized the proposed amendment's interference with citizens’ ability to directly change laws in South Dakota. It was the first state to enshrine the ballot measure process.

South Dakota lawmakers consider $220M for housing, water

South Dakota lawmakers are considering a pair of infrastructure funding bills that would allocate over $220 million to housing and water supply projects. A proposal to allocate $200 million for workforce housing projects is set for a final vote in the House this week. Meanwhile, the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on Thursday recommended the Legislature’s budget appropriations committee consider a proposal to allocate $22 million to water supply projects. The funding would come alongside a $600 million package the Legislature passed last year to send federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to water supply projects.

Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools

Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools

Native American boarding school survivors of abuse and their descendants shared memories and tears in Arizona on U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's yearlong “Road to Healing” initiative. They spoke Friday at a school in the Gila Indian River Community just south of Phoenix before a large audience that included Gov. Katie Hobbs and Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego. It is the fourth stop for the nation’s first and only Native American Cabinet secretary following stops in South Dakota, Oklahoma and Michigan. Several testimonies addressed issues in addition to abuse, including losing one's culture, language and identity.

Rapid City police fatally shoot person who pointed gun

Rapid City police say an officer shot and killed someone who pointed a gun at him during a struggle late Thursday. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says that officers had chased “an individual” in a residential area north of the city’s downtown before “a struggle of some sort ensued.” Hedrick says the officer tried to use a stun gun on the person but the suspect pointed a firearm at the officer. Hedrick says the officer then fired at the person, killing them.

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers have discovered that our galaxy is too big for its neighborhood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News