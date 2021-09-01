South Dakota governor sends AG crash investigation to House

House Speaker Spencer Gosch said he would be evaluating the investigation, but he had not determined the process in the House and what information would be publicly released.

Noem's secretary of public safety, Craig Price, said in a publicly-released letter to House Speaker Spencer Gosch that he believed the attorney general should have been charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter.

“In my opinion as a 24-year law enforcement officer, and in the opinion of the highly trained highway patrol officers involved in this investigation, Mr. Ravnsborg should have been charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter,” Price stated. “The prosecution team was well aware of that position."

Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney Emily Sovell, who brought the misdemeanor charges, said in February the evidence simply didn’t support felony charges of vehicular homicide or manslaughter, which could have meant years of prison time.

The governor's office released a list of 65 items it was including in the investigation file, including cellphone data, interviews and crime scene mapping.

“Politics never entered into this investigation,” Price said in his letter.

However, Ravnsborg has charged that the investigation was exploited by “partisan opportunists." He did not name the governor, but his attorney, Tim Rensch, did. He said last week Ravnsborg was not treated fairly by the governor, who oversaw the crash investigation.

