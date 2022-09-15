 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota Highway Patrol struggles with trooper shortages

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is struggling with a shortage of officers after over two dozen left the agency this year

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is struggling with a shortage of officers after over two dozen left the agency this year, the head of the department told state lawmakers Thursday.

The departures leave the highway patrol's force short 22 troopers, which is nearly 10% of the force, Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee. Even with a recent pay raise approved by Gov. Kristi Noem, the highway patrol's starting pay has lagged behind other law enforcement agencies in the state's largest cities and counties.

The shortage comes despite the Republican governor's attempts to recruit officers from across the country with promises that the state supports law enforcement officers. The highway patrol has lost 27 officers so far this year — more than any in the previous six years.

Price told lawmakers he hoped that a $1.50 hourly wage increase would alleviate the shortages. But he added it’s “likely that we will lose more in the next four months because of the way things have lined up.”

People are also reading…

Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike questioned Price aggressively at times Thursday. He pointed out that in exit interviews, departing officers cite either pay or benefits as their reason for leaving 39% of the time.

“We take this low-wage strategy, and then we are surprised that we have hiring and retention challenges,” state Sen. Reynold Nesiba, a Democrat, said.

The appropriations committee pressed Price to return to the Legislature with a plan for addressing the troopers' departures.

“We are in this crisis mode,” said Republican Sen. Jean Hunhoff as she challenged Price to come up with ways to retain officers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site

South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site

Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have agreed to purchase 40 acres of land near the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The Oglala Sioux tribe will pay $255,000 and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe will pay $245,000 for the site. The agreement ends a decades-long dispute over land that is the site of the Wounded Knee massacre of 1890 in which hundreds of Lakota men, women and children were killed by U.S. soldiers. Victims were buried in a mass grave in a nearby Catholic cemetery.

Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records

Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records. The Republican governor's arguments in an April filing were made public Friday as the state's Government Accountability Board released records in a complaint against her. The ethics complaint was sparked by a report from the Associated Press last year that Noem had taken a hands-on role in a state agency shortly after it had moved to deny her daughter a real estate appraiser license. The three retired judges who evaluated the ethics complaint unanimously found last month that there was enough evidence for them to believe that Noem “engaged in misconduct” by committing malfeasance and a conflict of interest.

Ten injured in partial barn collapse in South Dakota

Officials in northeastern South Dakota are investigating the partial collapse of a barn that injured ten workers. Grant County Emergency Management says the barn at Blooming Valley Dairy near Summit was under construction when the rafters gave way about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Ten workers were injured and taken by ambulance for medical care in Watertown, Milbank, Webster and Ortonville. Their conditions were not released.

Sioux Falls police: Man fatally shoots woman, shoots self

Police say a man fatally shot a woman inside an apartment building in Sioux Falls, before turning the gun on himself Wednesday morning. Authorities say police were called to an apartment for a report of a family dispute about at 7:30 a.m. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says when officers knocked on the door and entered the apartment they were met by gunfire. Clemens says a 5-year-old child who was in the entryway was grabbed by officers and was not hurt. While police were negotiating with the man on the phone they heard another child and stormed the apartment. Officials say that's when the man shot himself. The man’s condition was not immediately known.

Conservative college's curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota

Conservative college's curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota

A proposal for South Dakota's public school standards for American history was influenced by a conservative private college enjoying outsize influence among top Republicans. Michigan-based Hillsdale College's “1776 Curriculum” is seen as a rebuttal to the New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which reexamined the United States’ founding with the institution of slavery at the center. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem employed a retired professor from the college to develop the standards. But some South Dakota educators, including one teacher who was part of the commission that developed the standards, say the proposal does not keep in mind the practical needs of the classroom.

Man held in shooting at ex-girlfriend's Sioux Falls home

A man is in custody following a fatal shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment building in Sioux Falls. Authorities say the 38-year-old suspect killed 26-year-old Kaisean Marcell Tyler Monday shortly before 9 p.m. Police Lt. Nick Butler says the alleged shooter was arrested about 5 a.m. Tuesday. A court affidavit says the suspect arrived at his former girlfriend’s apartment to pick up some of his belongings and when he saw Tyler with the woman in her bedroom. Authorities say the two men exchanged punches and the ex-boyfriend pulled out a handgun and shot Tyler.

Gov. Kristi Noem's activity to be limited after back surgery

Gov. Kristi Noem's activity to be limited after back surgery

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has disclosed that she recently underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine. The 50-year-old Republican governor says she recently traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for the surgery after receiving treatment for several weeks in South Dakota. The surgery treated an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. She says the recovery from the surgery will limit her activity for several months, including the amount of travel she can do and the time she can spend standing. Noem is in the midst of a reelection campaign and is also considered a potential 2024 White House contender.

Woman's death in Sioux Falls fire ruled a homicide

A fire that killed a woman in Sioux Falls two months ago has now been ruled a homicide. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says investigators were waiting for autopsy results. The coroner has ruled the death of 53-year-old Charice Marie Admire as a homicide by smoke inhalation. Clemens says a 34-year-old woman killed Admire when she set a fire in an apartment hallway July 17. Admire was transported to a Minneapolis hospital, where she died the next day. The suspect, who was also in the apartment, is still in the hospital and has not been formally charged.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city of Izium after Russian retreat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News