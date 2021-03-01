South Dakota hits big screen with Oscar favorite 'Nomadland'

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Already nominated for Golden Globes and a favorite for Oscar success, “Nomadland” is a newly released film in which South Dakota takes center stage.

“Nomadland” follows Fern (played by Frances McDormand) as she searches for peace and community across the country. The story covers several states, but Fern stops at several South Dakota locales in the film.

“Taking in many of the USA’s most extraordinary landscapes, this meditative, moving film looks set to be not only one of 2021′s most award-laden but also its most beautiful,” according to an article from Traveller.

McDormand is seen hiking in Badlands Park, working at Wall Drug — while also wearing a Wall Drug paper hat, and exploring the Pine Ridge Reservation in southwestern South Dakota.

In the movie, she finds work in a campground and then works as a waitress at Wall Drug.

Shots from the trailer show her traveling through Custer State Park and admiring the view of the Black Hills.