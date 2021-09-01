South Dakota hospitals bracing for monthlong virus surge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's largest hospitals are bracing to receive a growing flow of COVID-19 patients over the next month, doctors for Avera Health and Sanford Health said Wednesday.

Top doctors for the health systems, alongside Sioux Falls Public Health Director Dr. Charles Chima, held their first public briefing in months as the state sees a wave of coronavirus cases spurred by the contagious delta virus strain. The state Department of Health has not held public briefings dedicated to the virus since June. At the time, coronavirus cases had reached one of their lowest levels since the pandemic began.

But over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 65% and one out of every 310 people in the state has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

“We’re seeing hospitals around us filling up with COVID patients,” said Dr. Mike Wilde, the chief medical officer at Sanford Health.

The Department of Health reported 578 more coronavirus cases Wednesday. There were 229 people hospitalized with COVID-19 — marking the highest number of hospitalizations since January. Among COVID-19 hospitalizations, 78 were in intensive care, and 25 were on ventilators.