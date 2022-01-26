South Dakota House passes bill requiring teacher pay boost

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House on Wednesday passed a proposal to push schools to increase average teacher compensation from what it was in 2017.

The bill easily passed the Republican-controlled House with just a single dissenting vote and will next proceed to the Senate. It would extend for three years a compensation boost requirement that came with a 2016 sales tax hike that channeled more money to school districts. But even with the funding increase, the state’s average teacher pay has remained among the lowest in the nation.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Hugh Bartels, said it was aimed at “encouraging good teacher pay" and making sure the state doesn't tumble further down the list of states with the lowest average compensation.

Schools would risk losing state funding if they fail to increase pay, but can also apply for a waiver.

State lawmakers also considering whether to approve a historic 6% boost in state funding for schools to keep up with inflation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0