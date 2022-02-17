 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Dakota House passes Super Tuesday presidential primary

The South Dakota House is passing a proposal to move the state’s presidential primary elections to Super Tuesday in hopes of gaining the state greater attention from White House hopefuls

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House on Thursday passed a proposal to move the state's presidential primary elections to Super Tuesday in hopes of gaining the state greater attention from White House hopefuls.

The bill passed the Republican-controlled chamber on a 41 to 26 vote and will next proceed to the Senate. It would move the state's presidential primaries to “the first Tuesday after the first Monday in March,” better known as Super Tuesday when the greatest number of states hold their primaries and caucuses.

Republican Rep. Drew Dennert, who brought the proposal, pointed out that South Dakota's presidential primaries, which are currently held in June, have little consequence because a nominee has usually run away with the nomination by that point.

"We aren’t even giving our voters a voice,” he said.

He faced objections from fellow Republicans that separating the presidential primary from other primary elections would dampen turnout in those elections.

