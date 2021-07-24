South Dakota housing frenzy has some worried about crash

“It’s half and half on our clients where half are able to go in and find a home. But we’ve seen where some of them say, ’Hey let’s wait until winter or let’s wait until next year,” Theesen said.

“At the end of the day, we looked at the market and how tough it was going to be to compete with other offers,” said one buyer working through Theesen. “Yes, we paid more, but after losing out to individuals paying cash, we had to adapt on the offers we made.”

This Sioux Falls home went well over asking, ”“Yes, we paid more, but after losing out to individuals paying cash, we had to adapt on the offers we made,” the buyer, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

As an overall trend, there are still a steady stream of homes sold now compared to the last several years during the January through mid-July season, with some 1,962 single family homes sold in 2016 compared to 2021’s 2,127.

Steady sales on the whole are good, and if the lumber and homes under construction can catch up in time for all the demand, there might not be much further issues for those looking to make the biggest investment of their lives.