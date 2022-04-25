 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota inmate who left work release job apprehended

Authorities say a South Dakota prison inmate who walked away from a minimum-security facility is back in custody

  • 0

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota prison inmate who walked away from a minimum-security facility is back in custody.

The state Department of Corrections said Phillip Richards left his work release job in Rapid City on Saturday without permission and didn’t return to his housing unit. He was apprehended Monday in Pennington County.

Richards is serving time on charges out of Bennett County for ingestion of a controlled substance and eluding a police officer.

Failing to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Avera will to build state's largest pickleball facility

Avera Health has plans to build South Dakota’s largest pickleball facility. The health care provider will construct 12 outdoor courts at its Avera on Louise Health Campus in Sioux Falls at a cost of about $1.5 million. Pickleball is a sport that’s recently grown in popularity, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. It combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It’s played indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net. Two or four players can play with simple equipment that involves paddles and a plastic ball with holes. Avera anticipates the free courts will open to the public by early August.

Ethics complaints against Noem to be discussed in May

A board that investigates complaints against South Dakota officials is scheduled to take up a pair of ethics complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem in May. Noem had until last Friday to respond to complaints alleging she misused state airplanes for personal use and that she improperly interfered in a state certification program for her daughter. Neither Noem nor members of the South Dakota Government Accountability Board will say whether Noem responded by the deadline. The board is scheduled to revisit both complaints at its May 2 meeting in Sioux Falls. Any complaints and related information would only become public if the board finds the complaints have merit and votes to hold a contested hearing. 

5 defendants accept plea deals in Porcupine overdose death

Five defendants charged in the fentanyl death of a teen in Porcupine have accepted plea deals in the case. The five have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in the death of 16-year-old Louis Sandoval. A federal grand jury indicted Tarriah Provost, Donna Garnette, Kelly Grass, Jesse Grass and Kimberly Janis, with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, and distribution of a controlled substance to an individual under 21. Court documents state that Provost is the one who physically supplied Sandoval with fentanyl. 

Blizzard warnings issued for North Dakota, South Dakota

Spring was put on hold in parts of the Dakotas as blizzard warnings were posted for the two states, which could result in the second strong storm to hit western North Dakota this month. The National Weather Service reported “significant” ice accumulations in western North Dakota due to freezing rain, a problem that will be compounded by heavy snow. As much as 20 inches of snow was possible from Beach to Williston to Crosby, with lesser but still significant amounts in other areas. In South Dakota, blizzard warnings were issued for Harding, Perkins and Butte counties in the far northwestern part of the state until late Sunday afternoon. Up to 7 inches of snow was possible with winds gusting up to 65 mph.

Thousands without power after spring blizzard in the Dakotas

A spring blizzard knocked out power to thousands of people across western North Dakota and northwest South Dakota, and utility officials said it will likely take at least several days to restore power to everyone. The snow, combined with strong winds that gusted up to 60 mph and freezing rain, to create hazardous driving conditions. And the storm knocked down tree limbs and power lines. More than 14,000 utility customers in North Dakota and another nearly 1,500 in South Dakota lacked power Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service said more than a foot of snow was reported in places across western North Dakota, including 18 inches near Niobe in the northwest corner of the state. 

Authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman's body

Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. The Argus Leader reported Sunday that searchers found Kay Flittie's body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff's Office said her body was found about four miles east of where she was last seen. Sioux Falls police said she was supposed to leave Sioux Falls to drive to Arkansas but never arrived, prompting a missing person's report. The Hanson County Sheriff's Office says her death is under investigation.

South Dakota AG's impeachment trial set for June 21-22

South Dakota AG's impeachment trial set for June 21-22

The leader of the South Dakota Senate has named a lead prosecutor for the impeachment trial of state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and scheduled it for late June. Wednesday's announcement from Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck comes one day after House lawmakers voted to impeach Ravnsborg for a car crash that killed a pedestrian. Ravnsborg is the first official to be impeached in South Dakota history. He must take a leave until the Senate decides whether to remove him from office. Schoenbeck set the trial for June 21-22. He said Pennington County prosecutor Mark Vargo will argue in favor of the two articles of impeachment. One is for crimes that led to the death of Joe Boever and the other is for malfeasance in office. 

Spring storm packing blizzard conditions for northern Plains

A significant spring storm headed for the northern Plains is packing blizzard conditions with significant snow accumulation and drifting, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists posted a blizzard warning for a large section of western North Dakota and smaller areas of western South Dakota and eastern Montana beginning Tuesday through Thursday evening. The weather service predicts travel may become difficult to impossible in some places. A winter storm watch was issued for eastern North Dakota, northern South Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Forecasters were expecting a foot to 2 feet of snow in some of the affected areas with lesser amounts elsewhere. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Pro-Russian graffiti found at famous 'Game of Thrones' location

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News