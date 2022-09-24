 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is under investigation for using a state-owned airplane to fly to political events and bring family members with her on trips

  • 0
Noem-State Airplane

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, center, checks her phone before taking off, Monday, July 26, 2021 in Pierre, S.D. Noem is under investigation for using a state-owned airplane to fly to political events and bring family members with her on trips. But the decision on whether to prosecute the Republican governor likely hinges on how a county prosecutor interprets an untested law that was passed by voters in 2006.

 Stephen Groves - staff, AP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?

The Republican governor chose the latter, a decision that eventually cost taxpayers some $3,700 when the state airplane dropped her off near her home and then returned the next day to pick her up.

It’s one of several trips that year where Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, blurred the lines between official travel and attending either family or political events. The trips sparked a complaint to the state ethics board, which has referred the matter to the state's Division of Criminal Investigation. A county prosecutor overseeing the investigation will decide whether the governor broke an untested law enacted by voters in 2006 to rein in questionable use of the state airplane.

People are also reading…

The governor has also faced action by the same ethics board for intervening in a state agency shortly after it moved to deny her daughter a real estate appraiser's license.

As Noem’s political star rose in 2020, she began using private jets to fly to fundraisers, campaign events and conservative gatherings.

But before that, in the first year of her term in 2019, Noem used the state plane six times to fly to out-of-state events hosted by political organizations including the Republican Governors Association, Republican Jewish Coalition, Turning Point USA and the National Rifle Association. Raw Story, an online news site, first reported the trips, which the governor’s office defended as part of her work as the state’s “ambassador” to bolster the state’s economy and intergovernmental relationships.

State plane logs also show that Noem had family members join her on in-state flights in 2019.

The 2006 ballot measure was a response to scrutiny of plane travel by then-Gov. Mike Rounds, who attended events such as his son’s away basketball games while on trips for other official business. At the time, Rounds, now a U.S. senator, used political funds to reimburse the state for those trips, as well as travel to political events.

State Sen. Reynold Nesiba, a Democrat who proposed the ballot measure before he became a lawmaker, said voters were clear in their intent.

"When it’s been used for family members, this seems like a clear violation of not only the letter but the spirit of the law that was passed overwhelmingly," he said.

Noem campaign spokesman Ian Fury said it was “fully within precedent” for family members to join governors on flights, adding that the “level of nitpickiness is ridiculous because she is doing this sort of thing less than Dennis Daugaard,” referring to Noem’s Republican predecessor.

State plane logs from Daugaard's last term show wife, Linda, often joined trips. Daugaard's sister and daughter also joined one trip each in 2017 and 2016 respectively. Noem's children — not counting daughter Kennedy Noem, on the governor's staff as a policy analyst — joined nine plane trips during her first term.

On another trip, Noem's itinerary allowed her to return home for her son's prom. On April 5, 2019, she rode the state plane from Watertown, near her home in Castlewood, to Rapid City for an announcement on Ellsworth Air Force Base. On the return flight, the plane stopped in the capital city of Pierre to drop off Rounds, who had joined her for the trip, and several aides. But even though she had another trip from Pierre to Las Vegas for a Republican Jewish Coalition event planned the next day, Noem didn’t stay in the governor’s mansion there.

She flew to Watertown, near her home, in time to watch her son take the stage at his prom, according to Noem’s social media posts. The state plane, meanwhile, returned to Pierre, only to make the trip back to Watertown for the governor the next day.

Fury defended the trips because her travel started in Watertown, near where she had spoken at an event for her son's school district the day before.

“Part of official travel is returning from official travel," Fury said.

He used a similar defense for a May 30, 2019 trip that started in Custer, where she was staying to help her daughter prepare for her wedding, and traveled around the state to speak at two youth leadership events. Noem’s son, nephew and one of their friends who were attending one of those events, in Aberdeen, rode back on the state plane to join the wedding preparations.

Fury said adding her son and his friends to the flight didn’t cost the state any extra money and was part of her official travel.

Richard Briffault, a professor at Columbia Law School who specializes in government ethics, said Noem's travel to political events seemed to fall into a legal gray area. While a trip to fundraise or campaign would clearly break the law, he said, traveling to meet with political groups was “pushing the limit.”

Across the country, Democratic and Republican governors alike have come under scrutiny for their use of state aircraft. New York, Kentucky, Minnesota and Montana allow governors to do some politicking with state-owned aircraft but place some restrictions and require reimbursements for political use. New York also allows immediate family members to travel with the governor.

Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie, who was appointed to examine whether Noem broke the law, promised a “thorough” investigation.

“If you take the title and all of that out of it, it’s no different than any other investigation,” she said.

Neil Fulton, the dean of the University of South Dakota Law School who also served as Rounds’ chief of staff after the 2006 law was enacted, said it's not perfectly clear what exactly the law means by “state business." He said other jurisdictions usually define state business as “actions to advance programs or initiatives of the state.”

The law imposes steep fines: $1,000 plus 10 times the cost of the travel. Violators also face a Class 2 misdemeanor, which carries a maximum of a 30-day jail sentence, but that is usually only reserved for repeat or violent offenders.

“We weren’t hoping to convict anyone of anything,” Nesiba, the state lawmaker, said. “We were hoping to make a deterrent.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Toddler kidnapped, citizens alert police to suspicious man

Some concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child. Officers stopped the 36-year-old man who told them he was the uncle of the 1-year-old child, but who couldn’t identify the parents. Officers arrested the man on an outstanding warrant. A short time later, police received a call saying the 1-year-old had been taken from her home after a man forced his way inside, pushed past the babysitter, took the child and left.

Louisiana police Lt. accused of paying for sex in S Dakota

A Louisiana State Police lieutenant has been put on administrative leave after being arrested in South Dakota for allegedly paying a prostitute. State police said in a news release that the 20-year department veteran was in Rapid City for a work-related conference when he was arrested about 3 a.m. Tuesday on the misdemeanor charge of “hiring for sexual activity.” State police say they don't know whether he has an attorney who could speak for him. It's standard procedure to put officers being investigated on administrative leave with pay. The news release says the sheriff's office in Pennington County, South Dakota, has turned the case over to the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office.

Gov. Kristi Noem sued over release of travel expense records

Gov. Kristi Noem sued over release of travel expense records

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is facing a lawsuit after her office refused to release expense records on five out-of-state trips this year to a liberal watchdog group. American Oversight is an organization that files open records requests and litigation against Republican officials. It filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Noem. She is in the midst of a reelection campaign and eyeing a bid for the GOP’s 2024 presidential ticket. American Oversight alleges that the governor’s office did not follow the state’s open records law by claiming that releasing the records would create a threat to the governor’s safety. In May, the organization had requested expense records, including lodging and travel, for Noem's 2022 trips.

South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site

South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site

Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have agreed to purchase 40 acres of land near the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The Oglala Sioux tribe will pay $255,000 and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe will pay $245,000 for the site. The agreement ends a decades-long dispute over land that is the site of the Wounded Knee massacre of 1890 in which hundreds of Lakota men, women and children were killed by U.S. soldiers. Victims were buried in a mass grave in a nearby Catholic cemetery.

S. Dakota social studies hearings pit teachers against Noem

South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off a series of public hearings before deciding whether to adopt the Republican governor's proposed standards. They would remake the state’s standards for history and civics by relying heavily on material from Hillsdale College, a private, conservative institution in Michigan. Conservatives and some parents who spoke at the Board of Education Standards hearing in Aberdeen on Monday defended the proposal as a robust effort to address a lack of knowledge of American civics.

South Dakota AG plans to hire missing Indigenous coordinator

South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is preparing to hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people. Vargo’s office said in a statement he met with Indigenous leaders after a gathering that included a song from Rapid City’s Wambli Ska Society and a smudging ceremony. The Legislature created the liaison position in 2021 to coordinate efforts across federal, tribal and local law enforcement agencies in addressing high rates of unsolved murders and disappearances among Indigenous people. Tribal members are disproportionately represented in the state’s missing persons database.

58 bison relocated from Grand Canyon National Park North Rim

Wildlife managers at Grand Canyon National Park say 58 bison have been successfully relocated from the North Rim. They say the bison were transferred to the Intertribal Buffalo Council, who transported the animals to the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe of South Dakota. Since reduction efforts began in 2018, park staff have removed 203 bison from the North Rim with 182 transferred to eight different tribes through an agreement with the Intertribal Buffalo Council. The National Park Service began a science-based planning process in 2014 to manage bison overpopulation at Grand Canyon National Park.

Conservative college's curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota

Conservative college's curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota

A proposal for South Dakota's public school standards for American history was influenced by a conservative private college enjoying outsize influence among top Republicans. Michigan-based Hillsdale College's “1776 Curriculum” is seen as a rebuttal to the New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which reexamined the United States’ founding with the institution of slavery at the center. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem employed a retired professor from the college to develop the standards. But some South Dakota educators, including one teacher who was part of the commission that developed the standards, say the proposal does not keep in mind the practical needs of the classroom.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News