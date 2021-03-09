South Dakota lawmakers begin redistricting amid uncertainty

But Sen. Troy Heinert, a Democrat who represents a legislative district that includes the Rosebud Indian Reservation, said that the pandemic has disrupted the census process. Several tribes in the state enacted lockdowns during the pandemic.

"I know many tribes during the census process, those census workers were pulled, so there may or may not be a very accurate census in tribal land," he said.

Heinert questioned whether the redistricting committee could use other data sets such as voter registration data. Lawmakers are required to use the census data as the basis for their decisions, but can also lean on other data sets to draw the legislative map.

In October, lawmakers will tour the state for three days and hold a series of hearings. They are also considering redistricting software that would allow people to comment on proposed boundaries.

Sen. Mary Duvall, the Republican chairing the committee, said her goal was "to make this just really open and transparent.”

Democrats, whose numbers in the Capitol have been reduced to their lowest in over 60 years, hold just two seats on the redistricting committees.

If the Legislature is unable to meet its Dec. 1 deadline to approve new districts, the state Supreme Court would have to step in to complete the process.

