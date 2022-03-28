 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Dakota lawmakers fail to override Noem's 3 vetoes

The South Dakota Legislature failed to override three vetoes from Gov. Kristi Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Legislature failed to override three vetoes from Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday, killing the legislation.

The three bills on Monday all failed to garner the two-thirds majority necessary to override a veto, sending defeats to proposals that would have given lawmakers more control over spending federal aid, allowed pregnant minors to consent to medical care without their parents' permission, and removed old marijuana charges from South Dakotans’ criminal background checks.

