South Dakota lawmakers reject school rules for medical pot

Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson had proposed rules to allow schools and school nurses to opt out of administering medical marijuana but that would have allowed caregivers to enter schools to do so. Medical marijuana advocates said that arrangement would have placed an unnecessary burden on the parents and caregivers of students who need medical marijuana for conditions such as epilepsy. Lawyers from the Department of Health said their approach would give flexibility to schools to develop a plan with students who used medical marijuana.

But lawmakers, looking to further limit medical pot use by students, sent the proposal back to the Department of Education.

Republican Rep. Kevin Jensen said he would like to see the rules detail whether students using medical marijuana are allowed to participate in athletics or classes that use machinery. Rep. Jon Hansen, another Republican, argued that the law would not require private schools to allow students to use medical marijuana on the premises.

“We’re shooting at a moving target here,” Jensen said. “There are a lot of agencies that are really involved with a lot of change here but I’m really uncomfortable moving forward with certain rules when all of those pieces aren’t in place yet.”