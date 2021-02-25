South Dakota lawmakers snub marijuana backers on 2 bills

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Members of the South Dakota House and Senate took turns deflating marijuana supporters on Thursday, one body approving a plan to delay implementation of medical cannabis and the other killing a bill that would have decriminalized the drug.

The House pushed forward on Gov. Kristi Noem's idea to give the Department of Health additional time to work on a medical marijuana strategy and create a working group of lawmakers to help lay out the program. Noem wanted a year delay. The House settled on six months.

Republican Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch, who's carrying the bill for Noem, adjusted the bill down to half a year in the spirit of compromise, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

Opponents of the delay have said tinkering of the voter-approved ballot measure only erodes public confidence in their state government. Some have doubts that the health department’s request for more time is genuine and that delay efforts aren’t a ploy to buy time for the governor and her allies to work on repealing the measure.

The Senate on Thursday defeated a bill that would have changed existing statute so people who possess small amounts of cannabis are no longer arrested in South Dakota.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0