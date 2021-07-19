South Dakota native biking across America for 3 charities

Some 1,200 miles into the trip, Peterson said earlier this month it had been brutal with steep mountain terrain at first followed by temperatures in the 90s or hotter. But, he said, he’d met some interesting people along the way, and he tries not to think about how much farther he has to go.

“I try to take it day by day and do what I can do,” he said.

One day he pedaled 101 miles from Mandan, North Dakota to Herreid, just south of the border of the Dakotas. the Aberdeen American News reported.

He doesn’t have a set schedule and is averaging 80 to 90 miles a day, with shorter distances on the hotter days. He stays in a combination of places that include both motels and his tent, which he carries with him.

“I made a resolution not to go more than 70 miles a day when it’s (overly) hot,” he said.

He’s hoping to reach Key West by Sept. 1, which would put him back home in time to play in a golf tournament on Sept. 16. He started his trip June 13.