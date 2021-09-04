South Dakota native makes mark as YouTube, TikTok influencer

“Honestly, it’s the coolest thing ever,” said Peterson, who added that their YouTube channel has allowed them to support themselves financially. “I’ve been dreaming about this since I was 16 years old.”

The couple had similar stories, choosing to leave their homes and families to live abroad in a foreign country, but had vastly different backgrounds and understandings of the world. Together, they record not only their lives and typical viral challenges, but the perspectives of each being part of a biracial couple and learning about each other’s cultures.

“It’s our life now,” Chavan said. “It’s normal to blog our life. Our audience feels like family members when they watch our videos.”

Their audience especially grew after Peterson visited India pre-pandemic and met Chavan’s family for the first time, without Chavan present, Peterson said. Viewers enjoyed seeing how Peterson and Chavan’s family interacted together even when there was a language barrier separating them. The video of it has 10 million views now.

“People liked how even though we don’t speak the same language, there’s still love and appreciation for each other,” Peterson said of her visit.