South Dakota pork plant, labor union reach 4-year agreement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The union that had threatened a strike at a Smithfield pork processing plant in South Dakota says it has reached a tentative agreement with the company on a four-year contract.
The Sioux Falls chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers had negotiated with Virginia-based Smithfield Foods for two days after union members rejected a previous contract proposal and authorized a strike. Union leaders said its members will vote on the proposed contract next week.
The agreement appeared to assuage the possibility of a strike at the plant, which produces nearly 5% of the nation’s pork every day.
UFCW said in a statement late Wednesday that the company dropped plans to take away a 15-minute break and “the parties have reached an agreement on wages.”
The union had pressed for Smithfield to boost pay from a proposed base wage of $18 an hour, as well as keep a break during the second half of worker shifts. Smithfield has said its initial proposal would have still ensured two 15-minute breaks for employees who work eight-hour shifts and that the company’s offer was “in full alignment” with agreements that the UFCW accepted at other locations.
But workers were emboldened after a virus outbreak at the plant last year killed four workers and infected nearly 1,300. They also argued Smithfield should match the wages offered at a JBS pork processing plant 70 miles (113 kilometers) away in Worthington, Minnesota.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.