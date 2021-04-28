South Dakota receives $33,000 in pharmaceutical settlement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota will receive roughly $33,000 as part of a settlement with the pharmaceutical distributor Indivior over allegations that it falsely and aggressively marketed the drug Suboxone, a drug approved for opioid addiction recovery, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced Wednesday.

The state will receive the allotment as part of a $300 million settlement Indivior made with all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The payment resolves a series of civil fraud allegations impacting Medicaid and other government healthcare programs. Of South Dakota's portion of the settlement, about $19,000 will go to the federal government's Medicaid program, and about $14,000 will go into the state's general fund.

Suboxone is designed to reduce withdrawal symptoms for people recovering from opioid addictions. It contains a powerful and addictive opioid, the attorney general's office said in a statement.

A coalition of state attorneys general sued the pharmaceutical distributor, alleging it had promoted using Suboxone for unapproved purposes, made false claims about the drug and submitted false claims to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to delay generic versions of the drug.

The settlement will be made in a series of payments to be completed in 2027.

