South Dakota records 130 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials on Sunday reported 130 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus.

The update increased the number of positive tests to 114,623 and the number of fatalities to 1,912 since the start of the pandemic. The death count is the eighth highest per capita in the country at about 216 deaths per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Hospitalizations remained unchanged in the last day at 64. Of those patients, ten were being treated in intensive care units.

Researchers said there were about 249 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks 18th in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 791 people in the state tested positive in the past week.

State Department of Health figures show that 304,475 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 111,303 people have completed their treatment.

