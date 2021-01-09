South Dakota reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, 321 new cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota reported an additional 14 people have died from COVID-19 and another 321 people have been confirmed to have the virus, according to data released Saturday by the state's Department of Health.

A total of 1,570 people have died from COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, and 102,901 people have been infected.

The state said Saturday that 234 people remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 less than Friday's number of 247. The number of active cases in the state is 5,040.

The Department of Health also reported that 36,221 residents have been vaccinated as of Saturday,

Over the past two weeks, there were 684 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in South Dakota, putting the state 34th in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 258 people in South Dakota tested positive in the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University.

