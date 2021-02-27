 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Dakota reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 187 more cases
View Comments
AP

South Dakota reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 187 more cases

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials reported seven more COVID-19 related-deaths and 187 new cases of the virus on Saturday.

The new figures bring the state's death toll to 1,886 since the pandemic began. There have been a total of 112,293 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state overall — as of Saturday, 1,910 of those cases were considered to be active.

The Argus Leader reported that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped by five. A total of 91 people are currently hospitalized from the virus.

According to online data from the health department, 24.75% of the state's population received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and 12.86% — or 71,800 people — have received the full two-dose series.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News