South Dakota reports jump in virus cases in nursing homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials reported a jump in active COVID-19 infections Friday, with a high number coming from long-term care facilities.

The Department of Health reported 139 new infections, and 43 of those were in long-term care facilities, the Argus Leader reported. COVID-19 vaccines have allowed nursing homes nationwide to make dramatic progress since the dark days of the pandemic, but senior care facilities are still experiencing scattered outbreaks that are largely blamed on unvaccinated staff members.

In South Dakota, one death was reported Friday, from a woman 80 years old or older. The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 remained at 76, but the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators and in Intensive Care Units increased.

