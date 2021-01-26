South Dakota reports no deaths due to COVID-19 for 2nd day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported 202 new COVID-19 cases, lifting the number of positive tests to more than 107,000 since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by nearly 47%, which is a 5% improvement over numbers in Monday's report.

No new deaths were listed for the second day in a row, keeping the fatality count at 1,705. Hospitalizations dropped by by nine, to 152.

Officials reported that 78,228 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 18,220 people have received both shots. South Dakota is among the top five states in the country in doses administered per capita at 9,362 shots per 100,000 people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

For most people, the new coronavirus cause s or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.