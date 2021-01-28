South Dakota Republicans scoff at mask mandate proposal

The city reported 1,002 active cases on Wednesday, down 48 from the previous day. The three-day average of new cases is down nearly 33% since Jan. 14.

Top Republicans in the House and Senate, though, have praised Noem’s mask stance.

“South Dakota was well-positioned from the outset to weather COVID as best we could, but the governor chose to flaunt our advantages of population and geography and promoted zero personal responsibility,” Nesiba said. “Our economy has endured, thanks to our great local business owners and workers. What we need from the state is real leadership to prevent this virus from spreading."

Brookings, Vermillion, Yankton, Huron and seven of the state’s nine reservations also have mask mandates.

South Dakota health officials on Thursday reported 24 new deaths due to the coronavirus, for a total of 58 fatalities in the last two days and 1,763 overall. The death count is the fifth highest per capita in the country, at about 200 deaths per 100,000 people, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Officials listed 187 new cases since Wednesday, pushing the state's pandemic total to 107,795.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.