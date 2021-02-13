South Dakota reserve officers play key role during pandemic

While there wasn’t an entire shift of jail staff impacted all at once, it was important to have a group of extra trained workers, said Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Jeff Gromer.

“We received some very beneficial assistance at some very key times,” Gromer said. “We were able to maintain our shift numbers and staff were not forced to work overtime to the extent we were fearful of.”

Police reserve officers normally spend their required minimum of eight hours per month of volunteer hours helping with special events or riding along with law enforcement, both of which were mostly halted during the pandemic. In 2020, many of those hours were filled in the jail and doing traffic control at the food handouts at the fairgrounds.

“When we were short of staff to the point where we couldn’t adequately staff (the jail)…they were a valued asset at that time,” Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said.

About 40 people participate in the reserves and a class of new officers is going on right now, said Doug Blomker, assistant director at Minnehaha County Emergency Management. Candidates must go through more than 150 hours of training over the course of a few months and an additional three hours each month they participate, but that training isn’t jail-specific.