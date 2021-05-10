South Dakota residents from India carry worldwide worry

The first major surge in cases in India peaked in mid-September with a seven-day average of new cases of more than 90,000. The current surge has a seven-day average of more than 350,000 cases a day, according to data from John Hopkins University.

“My family’s health is very important to me,” Kumar said. “We’ve all collectively decided we won’t be seeing each other this year.”

Because of the risk of spreading the disease more, Kumar said she’ll be waiting until sometime in 2022 to be reunited with her family, be it in India or Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, Kumar and her family make due with phone calls.

Ramesh Singh has been in the U.S. since 2005 and moved to Sioux Falls in 2009. He, like many other Indians in Sioux Falls, maintains a connection to family and friends in his home country.

Singh visits India once a year at least, and in 2019, he said he visited four different times. For 2020, he didn’t visit, but planned a trip in 2021. As of Tuesday, because of the new travel restrictions, he’ll have to miss out again on going home.

“First wave, they managed very well,” Singh said. “Everything was in control only because there was a shutdown.”