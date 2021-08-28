South Dakota residents still can't buy legalized marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Bill Stocker is not your typical marijuana reform advocate—he’s retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and the Sioux Falls police department.

“I have 37 years in uniform, and I am a disabled veteran,” Stocker says.

You might recognize Stocker from tv ads supporting Amendment A. That was the constitutional amendment legalizing hemp and marijuana.

Stocker supported the ballot measure because he thinks law enforcement’s capacity is stretched too thin. He says officers should not focus on marijuana but on other drugs, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported

“Fentanyl is the problem, not marijuana,” Stocker says.

Stocker says he not only supported marijuana reform for the state, but also for himself. He suffers from chronic back pain, arthritis and PTSD.

“I pay my taxes. I’m a registered voter. I do my due diligence. I’m a patriot,” Stocker says. “I have pain. I don’t want to do opioids.”

Stocker says the only thing that takes care of his pain is edible-based marijuana. He was counting on that treatment option after voters legalized medical and recreational marijuana.