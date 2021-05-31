South Dakota sees 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 31 new cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials say four more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, bringing the overall death toll to 2,014 since the pandemic began.

South Dakota also reported 31 new cases of the virus on Monday. There are currently 382 active cases in the state, and 44 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the Argus Leader reported.

The state has administered 653,320 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 351,210 people, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. In total, 49.32% of the state’s eligible population has completed the vaccine series.

