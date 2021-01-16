South Dakota sees fast vaccine delivery, faces rural test

Caulwels described the move to vaccinate patients who live in the community as one of the most exciting developments in the battle against the coronavirus.

“Hopefully this represents the beginning of the end,” he said.

Sanford has purchased ultra-cold freezers and set them up at strategic locations across the region so that vaccines can be stored and rapidly deployed where they are needed. At one site in Sioux Falls, freezers keep vaccines ready for use at a distribution site across the street that can administer up to 2,000 shots in a day, Caulwels said.

He acknowledged that the next phase of administering vaccines could be a challenge, as roughly 300,000 become eligible for shots. He said they are tackling that by breaking the group into “bite-size” pieces and utilizing an electronics records system and hospital network that is designed to follow patients as they receive medical care across the mostly rural state.

But as vaccines become available to communities across the state, some health care providers in rural areas are worried their patients will be left behind by the reliance on large hospital systems, according to Lori Dumke, the director of clinical and quality services at Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas, which represents medical clinics in rural areas.