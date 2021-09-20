South Dakota tech company poised for growth in cybersecurity

Without DSU students to tap as employees, Namken said, “We probably never would have started it here.”

Namken likens the cybersecurity of many businesses to a grocery store that may lock the back door but leaves the key under a mat.

“A lot of places we go into,” Namken said, “the door isn’t even locked.”

As more businesses deal with ransomware, Namken expects cybersecurity to lead the way in Infotech’s growth.

Business owners may believe that ransomware attacks can’t happen in South Dakota, Namken said, but they are happening already.

“They’re targeting South Dakota because that’s what we’re thinking — that they won’t come here,” Namken said.

As ransomware attacks become more frequent, Namken believes that business owners will need to change their attitudes.

“Businesses always look at IT as an expense,” Namken said. “They really have to look at it as an investment.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Madison Daily Leader.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0