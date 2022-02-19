South Dakota teen falconer: Training birds changed her life

WORTHING, S.D. (AP) — Gabi Olson smiled, her braces parting her lips as she took a deep breath of the winter air that shifted through her long blonde hair. In the small wooded area behind her home in Worthing, she was in her happy place with no one around. At least, no other people.

Reaching into a side pocket of her canvas bag, she pulled out a piece of quail, still covered in feathers and bone, holding it aloft in her thickly gloved hand. At the sound of the plastic black whistle she kept around her neck, a familiar mottled brown hawk with pale yellow eyes spread its wings from the trees above and flew directly onto her fist.

Olson is one of 34 licensed falconers in South Dakota, only seven of whom are female. At 16-years-old, she and just one other share the distinction of being the youngest falconers in the state, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

“It’s unlikely for me to find anybody with the same experiences,” said Olson. “And that’s difficult when you’re at this age where all you want is to be liked by everybody.”

A person’s teenage years are a time for growing up, finding who they are, finding where they belong. Like any other kid, Olson is in the middle of that search to understand herself. Her path just so happens to include training a wild bird with razor-sharp talons to hunt alongside her.

After completing her school assignments each morning, Olson trained with Harley, the Harlan’s Hawk she caught in November, until the sun went down. When she wasn’t working with Harley, she was thinking about her.

“It’s not just a hobby, it’s not just an art, it’s not just a sport, it’s not just a relationship,” said Olson. “It’s all those things and more.”

She knows that it sounds like an exaggeration, but Olson maintains that falconry changed her life. Nothing has challenged her, or given her a thrill, the way that bonding with a wild bird has.

“Before I was a falconer, I had really low self esteem,” she said. “I couldn’t talk to people, you know, I struggled so much with confidence. After I became a falconer, I had to do so many brave things in order to accomplish my goal.”

Developing sense of trust with wild bird takes time

Olson became fixated on falconry as a child after reading Jean Craighead George’s “My Side of the Mountain” and Terry Lynn Johnson’s “Falcon Wild.” A kid forming a bond with a wild animal seemed like something that would only happen in books, and when 12-year-old Olson learned that it was indeed a real pursuit, she couldn’t let it go.

Armed with a new passion and the knowledge that the preliminary falconry license test could be taken as early as age 14, Olson convinced her parents to support her endeavor and hit the books. She passed the 100-question written test two years later and found Bruce Eckman, one of the few available falconers in eastern South Dakota, to sponsor her two-year apprenticeship. She quickly proved that she was more than “a little girl who wants a pet bird.”

“She’s always been an introvert, so it was about finding a sport that fit her,” said Laura Olson, Gabi Olson’s mother. “This is an outdoor extracurricular outside interest that is not like (anything) anybody else has.”

At its core, falconry is the act of hunting for game by means of a bird of prey. Birds such as hawks and falcons will not form an affectionate bond with humans, but they will agree to a working relationship if a person earns their trust and keeps them comfortable.

“The feeling is indescribable,” said Olson. “You’re in this partnership with this creature that doesn’t need you, but is choosing to stick with you.”

In order to establish a sense of trust, Olson spent every day acclimating Harley to her presence. After Harley would eat from her (heavily gloved) hand, she started moving farther away to encourage the bird to jump to her fist. This continued for a couple weeks until Harley equated Olson with a steady food source. Once that precedent was set, Harley would follow Olson anywhere, free flying and no longer attached by any sort of tether. That’s when they started hunting.

“When you catch that rabbit, when your bird flies to your fist, you’re just kind of filled with this rush of a mix of adrenaline and joy, and you just need to have that again,” said Olson.

Of all the birds she worked with since becoming a falconer, Harley was the first Olson trained entirely on her own, and she was Olson’s favorite. As the pair bonded, Olson came to know exactly what a ruffle of the feathers meant or which kind of head movement indicated her bird was getting bored.

Recognizing raptor anatomy and understanding Harley’s behavior are the most important skills Olson has developed as a falconer, but they are by no means the only things she’s learned. A kit of leather-working tools allowed her to make custom leg bands. Basic carpentry knowledge was necessary to build a mews, or stable-like enclosure. She now has a contact at a zoo supply company to purchase frozen quail in bulk.

There are so many elements involved in becoming a successful falconer that Olson likens a day with Harley to solving a series of algebra equations. There are multiple variables to eliminate or simplify in order to identify and solve the problem at hand.

It’s ironic, she added, that she doesn’t particularly enjoy the algebra lessons she receives while being homeschooled.

“It fits her interests, it fits her intellectual abilities,” said Laura Olson. “It’s been very good for her growing and maturing emotionally.”

With a plethora of practical trade skills under her belt and an abundance of connections with wild animals that feel straight out of a tall tale, Olson admits she feels wiser than many other people her age. However, she added, finding her life’s devotion in such an unconventional place comes at the price of exclusion.

“When you’re a kid, you’re always told that being different is good,” she said. “I believed that so much that I really wanted to be different, and I did everything so that I wouldn’t be like the other kids. But now that I’m finally doing something that isn’t something a lot of kids do, it’s lonely.”

By not attending a public school and getting her education at home, Olson is already one step removed from a large number of her peers. By spending the rest of her free time with her hawk, she misses out on social media trends and often doesn’t understand inside jokes made by other kids. Likewise, when she talks to them about her love of falconry, they either have never heard of it, or they say they don’t get it and dismiss her.

“It is really fun when people have the first reaction, because then you get to tell them all about it and share your love for once,” said Olson. “But even then, they’re never going to share knowledge with you. There’s not going to be any advice given.”

Being a teenager without typical social connections is a difficult thing to accept. But for Olson, the idea of giving up falconry for a more common extracurricular activity will never be on the table. She’s in it for life.

“For me, falconry is just so obvious,” she said. “It’s just, I have to do that. It’s a part of me.”

One life lesson Olson said every falconer has to learn is that of grief and loss. She didn’t expect to be confronted with it so soon, but on January 10, Harley died. Olson said she doesn’t know exactly what Harley was sick with, but she and her parents have their speculations. One day, the hawk was “fat and happy” with a full crop of food and the next, she took a turn for the worse.

“Even though I know it’s not my fault, I still kind of believe it is,” Olson said. “There’s definitely a lot of guilt there, you feel so responsible for your bird.”

Since Harley was the first hawk Olson trained since graduating from her apprenticeship, she said she felt most attached to Harley out of all the birds she’d worked with over the past few years. Coping with her first loss on her own has been a hard hit.

“This was my chance to prove myself and show I could be a falconer without somebody holding my hand along the way, and it’s over,” she said.

All of the constant challenges, long hours of work and detailed regulations surrounding falconry might be enough to turn some people away from the practice for good. Those people are not Gabi Olson. While it’s a bit too late in the season to trap and train another hawk this year, she’ll be studying up and preparing her equipment to do better with her next bird.

“I can’t think of a logical reason why falconry is worth it other than the feeling is just so great that it’s really hard to resist,” she said. “It’s something that you can’t experience anywhere else. You’ve got to be just a little bit crazy to be a falconer.”

