South Dakota 'Teen Mom' star gets home makeover show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s “Teen Mom” star Chelsea DeBouer and her husband are set to star in a new home makeover show next spring.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Thursday that DeBouer and her husband, Cole, will star in “Farmhouse Fabulous” on HGTV. The series is set to premiere in spring 2023.

The couple drew the network’s attention after posting photos on Instagram of renovations they made to a Sioux Falls farmhouse. HGTV Senior Vice President of Programming and Production Betsy Ayala called the couple “spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business.”

Chelsea DeBouer starred in MTV’s “Teen Mom” and “Teen Mom 2.”

