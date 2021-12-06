South Dakota to get $60M federal boost for water projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota will receive more than $60 million in water project funding in the massive federal infrastructure bill.

While state budget planners are still determining the U.S. Treasury Department’s stipulations on how to use it, the Argus Leader reports the infusion of federal dollars to state coffers means South Dakota’s next budget will likely be larger than ever.

Ian Fury, a spokesman for Gov. Kristi Noem, said the funding is part of about $355 million that South Dakota is set to receive over the next several years.

The additional dollars at the state’s disposal means more opportunities for big-ticket projects and spending initiatives. And there’s been no shortage of requests being considered.

Earlier this fall during a series of calls between legislators and the governor, the need for increased water supply for communities like Rapid City and Aberdeen were discussed.

In the northeastern part of the state, business and community leaders have been angling to connect a new water pipeline from the Missouri River reservoir to the region.

Noem will deliver her annual budget address and reveal where her administration’s spending priorities will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Capitol.

