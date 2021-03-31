South Dakota to open vaccines to all adults next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Anyone in South Dakota over 16 years of age will be eligible for a vaccination against COVID-19 starting next week, Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday.

Vaccines will be made available through health care providers and at pharmacies statewide.

The announcement came amid a recent uptick in cases statewide. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 34%, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. But state health officials also reported that 42% of people have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and about 65% those people have completed vaccination, which requires two shots in most cases.

President Joe Biden and top health officials have warned that despite vaccines becoming widely available, Americans are declaring victory over the pandemic too early and letting their guard down against stopping infections.

In South Dakota, cases and deaths from the virus have declined since peaking late last year. The Department of Health reported 2,436 people have active infections statewide, with 95 hospitalized. The state has reported 1,935 deaths among people with the virus.

