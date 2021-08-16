South Dakota virus cases climb, hospitalizations dip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Coronavirus cases climbed in South Dakota Monday, but the number of hospitalization from the virus took a dip.

The Department of Health reported 182 new cases, pushing the tally of people with active infections statewide to 1,355. People hospitalized with the virus dropped to 73 over the weekend. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has tripled.

However, more people are getting vaccinated as the delta virus variant threatens to power a fresh surge of cases. Over 2,500 more people received a vaccine, according to the Department of Health. Roughly 48% of the state's total population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials also reported another death from COVID-19 from a woman over the age of 79. Over the course of the pandemic, 2,053 people have died from the virus.

