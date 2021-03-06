South Dakotans relish 'extra' roles in award-winning movie

“I’ve always wanted to be an extra in a movie,” she said. “When people say something, I just smile and say thank you.”

Hodge is one of several South Dakotans who appear in the recently released film “Nomadland,” which is currently on Hulu. Director Chloé Zhao recruits local people in her films to share their own stories through improv scenes. This is her third movie in South Dakota, each time featuring local faces.

A week ago the film won Golden Globes for best picture drama and best director. It was also nominated for best actress and best screenplay. “Nomadland” also is considered a potential Oscar contender.

His mother’s short appearance in the film is priceless to Dale. It gave the world an idea of the woman he loves — full of stories and memories from a life of travel. In some way, she’s memorialized, and he plans to purchase the film when it comes out on DVD.

“I would watch it again — to see my mom’s scene 15 times, which is what I did already — but to also pick up on all the nuances of the story, too,” Dale said.

Hodge was simply having lunch with her friend and one of the “Nomadland” cameramen when she was spontaneously cast for the film. She was telling the man the story behind each of her rings and her life as a nomad years ago.