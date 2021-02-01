South Dakotans show mixed reactions to halting oil pipeline

Kammer said he doesn’t see any political solution for TC Energy while Card said the company could try to convince Biden to change his mind by arguing it’s worker and eco-friendly.

TC Energy would need to “come to some form of compromise and suggest things they might be willing to do that would help the president out” Card said. “I don’t know that it would sway him because of the impact that starting the project would have on his younger base who could say ‘we told you so, we should have gone with Bernie’” and because he will be “perceived of being as a flip-flop.”

Plus, the fact that Biden canceled the permit on his first day in office signals that this is a strong policy he believes in, Card said.

The company could wait and see if the House and Senate flip red in two years, Card said. Theoretically, a veto-proof Republican majority could create a law taking away the presidential permit power from the president and giving it to Congress, which would then vote to approve the permit.

Even though Keystone XL passes through South Dakota, there is little the state can do except try to convince Biden to change his mind, he said. The legislature could pass a resolution condemning Biden’s decision but it would hold no real power.