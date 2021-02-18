South Dakota's AG charged with 3 misdemeanors in fatal crash

Beadle County State's Attorney Michael Moore, who helped with the case, said the Boever family had been told of the decision beforehand.

“They obviously don’t like our decision in this case, but as we all know, victims don’t make this decision,” Moore said. Later, pressed by a reporter, Moore added: “I don’t feel good about it, but it’s the right decision.”

Ravnsborg, who was elected to his first term in 2018, initially told authorities he thought he had struck a deer or another large animal as he drove home to Pierre from a Republican fundraiser late on Sept. 12. He said he didn’t realize he had killed a man until he returned to the accident scene the next day.

Crash investigators said in November that Ravnsborg was distracted when he veered onto the shoulder of the highway where 55-year-old Joseph Boever was walking. But prosecutors took months more to make a charging decision in the crash, launching an investigation that considered cellphone GPS data, video footage from along Ravnsborg's route and DNA evidence.