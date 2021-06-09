South Dakota's Ellsworth base will be home to B-21 bomber

Ellsworth faced the possibility of closure in 2005 when it was briefly put on the Pentagon’s list of military bases that should be closed or relocated. But since then, South Dakota politicians have worked to keep it on the shortlist of sites for the B-21 bomber. The Air Force had announced in March 2019 that it was leaning towards the base as the location to develop its B-21 Raider program.

The Republican senators emphasized that it will be an important piece of the United State’s military rivalry with both Russia and China.

“I can tell you that this is one of the most advanced weapon systems to ever be developed,” Rounds said.

However, the bomber is not expected to be flying over the Black Hills until 2027, and many of the details of the aircraft, currently being developed by Virginia-based Northrop Grumman, remain unknown or classified.

“There's not a lot to tell,” Thune said when asked for details on the plane. “I think we kind of have a general idea of what it looks like.”

