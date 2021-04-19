Spearfish native journeys into polar regions for research

The pure air and vast white landscape on a largely untouched territory are part of the beauty of the polar regions. But in an area where temperatures can get as high as 32 degrees Fahrenheit, and as low as negative 60, 70 or below, researchers have learned how to adapt to extreme temperatures. From regulating diet to include high carbs and good fats to insulate the body, staying away from caffeine and alcohol that naturally cools the body down, and making sure to change socks regularly, Mercer has learned a lot about staying warm.

“We have a rule in the Arctic and Antarctic and it’s ‘change your socks, change your attitude,’” Mercer said. “It’s amazing how much you will sweat in your clothes and in your boots, and not realize that you’re sweating. You might feel extremely cold, but your feet are actually sweating. So, if you change into a dry pair of socks it can really change your entire day.”

“The other thing I have to convince people of is if you have to pee, go,” she continued. “Your body spends a lot of energy warming your bladder, so if it’s full your body spends time heating that. If you evacuate that then your body doesn’t have to waste heat on keeping your bladder warm. It’s the worst thing, if you think about it. You don’t want to go out into the snow and pull your pants down, because it seems even colder. But as soon as you do, you feel so much warmer.”