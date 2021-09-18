Spearfish roundabout features huge stainless steel sculpture

Initial meetings and design of the sculpture began a year and a half ago. Lamphere employs one other full-time assistant, and contracts with other local artists as needed for his large-scale projects. All together, he said, five artists worked on the piece; construction took around eight months.

“I have a real excellent wielder that I work with full-time, Andy Roltgen, and I sure don’t mind him getting a lot of credit because those things would be difficult to do without his level of expertise,” he said.

“The Hive” stands at around 20 feet tall, weighing in at just over 3.5 tons, and is constructed entirely out of stainless steel.

“I was real excited by the dramatic contrasts of the materials and the scale of it, and the fact that it’s in a roundabout where it’s seen from all angles; that’s both interesting and a challenge,” Lamphere said with a laugh.

Special considerations were made to help mitigate the highly reflective surface of the stainless steel used. The bare slats have been textured slightly to cut down on sheen, and the green slats were coated using car-painting techniques.